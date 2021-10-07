Man visiting annual Mississippi car show shot in chest after vehicles exchange gunfire. Second victim treated at hospital.

Two people, including an innocent bystander who was visiting the Gulf Coast for the Cruisin’ the Coast car show, were injured when two vehicles exchanged gunfire on Highway 90 in Biloxi.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in an area filled with camper trailers and hundreds of people visiting for the weeklong car show on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Biloxi police said a man in town for the car show was shot one time in the chest when gunfire broke out between two vehicles.

According to police, shots were fired on the northwest corner of Rodenberg and Highway 90. The victim was near the southeast corner of that intersection when he was shot.

Witnesses reported hearing as many as 10 shots fired, and bullet holes could be seen in a nearby truck and at Snapper’s Seafood Restaurant.

A second victim went to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound early Thursday morning said and is believed to be connected to one of the shooters.