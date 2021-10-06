Youths discover skeletal remains near rural Mississippi community. Officials believe bones are of man missing for nearly 2 years.

Two youths tracking a coyote in North Mississippi discovered the skeletal remains of what officials believe are those of a man who has been missing since January 2020.

The remain discovered off of Highway 25 near the Tilden Community late Monday are believed to be those of Marc Cobb, who disappeared from Fulton on Jan. 12, 2020, according to officials from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fulton Police Department has been actively working on the case since Cobb disappeared.

Cobb was last seen at American’s Inn in Fulton, where he lived. He was reported missing by his sister on Jan. 14 when she could not locate Cobb at his residence. Cobb’s father, Harold Cobb, said they suspected something was wrong when his son failed to show up for work that day. Cobb was employed by Max Home, also located off Access Road in Fulton.

Marc Cobb had no vehicle and never picked up his last paycheck from his employer.

Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors said officials believe the remains discovered Monday are those of Cobb.

The remains have been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Jackson for official identification.