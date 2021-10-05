Mississippi man fleeing ranger on Natchez Trace Parkway dies after fiery head-on collision

A Mississippi man who was reportedly speeding on the Natchez Trace Parkway died in a head-on collision while allegedly fleeing from rangers.

Harold Springer Jr., 53, of Tupelo died when he reportedly turned off the parkway into oncoming traffic in Tupelo.

Preliminary reports indicate that a park ranger had spotted a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox speeding on the parkway around 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. The officer turned around to pursue the vehicle, which had taken the McCullough exit in Tupelo and turned east into the westbound lane of traffic. The Chevy then collided head-on with a 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup and caught fire.

The ranger and an off-duty Tupelo police officer who drove up on the scene worked to extricate the driver, later identified as Springer, from the burning Equinox and extinguish the fire.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Springer was pronounced dead at the North Mississippi Medical Center at 5:36 p.m.

The occupants of the Toyota pickup were carried to the NMMC emergency room in stable condition.