Death toll from Mississippi’s recent coronavirus peak still climbing as new cases numbers drop

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to drop, the state reported Tuesday, but the death toll from the most recent peak in cases continues to climb higher with dozens of more deaths reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 947 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 491,724, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 305 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 61 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,749.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 790 on Tuesday. It was the lowest number since July 21.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 997 with Tuesday’s update. It was the first time the two-week average fell below 1,000 daily cases since July 27.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.