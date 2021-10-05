Death toll from Mississippi’s recent coronavirus peak still climbing as new cases numbers drop

Published 11:12 am Tuesday, October 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to drop, the state reported Tuesday, but the death toll from the most recent peak in cases continues to climb higher with dozens of more deaths reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 947 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 491,724, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 305 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 61 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,749.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 790 on Tuesday. It was the lowest number since July 21.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 997 with Tuesday’s update. It was the first time the two-week average fell below 1,000 daily cases since July 27.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4498 119 88 18
Alcorn 5541 93 130 20
Amite 2015 52 57 9
Attala 3276 88 187 36
Benton 1457 38 47 10
Bolivar 6193 145 239 33
Calhoun 2729 45 44 7
Carroll 1643 37 52 11
Chickasaw 2918 67 61 15
Choctaw 1310 26 12 0
Claiborne 1284 35 46 9
Clarke 2869 92 133 32
Clay 3019 74 41 5
Coahoma 4058 103 138 13
Copiah 4378 89 103 14
Covington 4233 93 142 39
De Soto 31358 384 123 26
Forrest 13302 245 283 60
Franklin 1177 28 41 5
George 4829 77 68 9
Greene 2122 47 57 6
Grenada 3634 108 156 32
Hancock 7632 124 72 15
Harrison 33686 518 531 77
Hinds 31530 609 850 139
Holmes 2649 87 109 20
Humphreys 1282 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4524 104 135 24
Jackson 24062 365 283 41
Jasper 3214 62 46 2
Jefferson 931 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1696 42 9 1
Jones 13625 235 236 43
Kemper 1403 41 50 10
Lafayette 8350 137 199 56
Lamar 10378 134 56 12
Lauderdale 11784 308 481 105
Lawrence 2087 37 27 2
Leake 4036 87 99 17
Lee 15222 225 225 43
Leflore 4583 141 240 55
Lincoln 5364 134 205 40
Lowndes 10709 181 279 64
Madison 14407 277 416 72
Marion 4169 105 162 24
Marshall 6268 130 69 17
Monroe 6632 173 191 55
Montgomery 1758 56 64 10
Neshoba 6555 203 226 59
Newton 3764 78 87 15
Noxubee 1825 40 38 6
Oktibbeha 7059 125 270 38
Panola 6413 128 103 15
Pearl River 9301 235 210 42
Perry 2029 54 24 9
Pike 5682 150 173 42
Pontotoc 6449 96 86 13
Prentiss 4591 81 101 15
Quitman 1052 27 0 0
Rankin 21680 384 489 68
Scott 4664 96 116 19
Sharkey 634 20 45 8
Simpson 4383 116 160 20
Smith 2590 49 72 8
Stone 3552 63 87 14
Sunflower 4196 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2232 51 50 7
Tate 4484 106 80 19
Tippah 4577 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3481 89 103 28
Tunica 1561 36 19 3
Union 5864 93 132 23
Walthall 2139 62 69 14
Warren 6568 173 173 38
Washington 7297 155 200 41
Wayne 4369 72 80 13
Webster 2000 45 67 14
Wilkinson 1026 37 25 6
Winston 3097 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2285 47 82 22
Yazoo 4308 86 150 20
Total 491,724 9,749 11,249 2,081

 

 

