New coronavirus cases continue to decline, Mississippi health officials report, but ‘more personal tragedy to come’

The surge of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continued to decline Monday as the state released the latest statistics on the virus, but the state’s top health officials said more deaths are likely as people continue to contract the virus.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 1,561 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 490,777, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the numbers show good news and bad news.

“Great news on the hospital front – COVID ICU patients declining,” he wrote on social media Monday morning. “Still substantial numbers of new admissions and more personal tragedy to come.”

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 307 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 42 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 9,688.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 44 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 872 on Monday. It was the lowest number since July 22.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,048 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.