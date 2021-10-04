Mississippi city increases water and sewer rates more than 16%

Published 5:58 am Monday, October 4, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

People in a southwestern Mississippi city will be paying higher bills for water and sewer service.

The McComb Board of Selectmen voted 4-2 Tuesday to increase the base rate for water and sewer by $12.41 a month, the Enterprise-Journal reported. That is about a 16.6% increase.

Effective Friday, the city’s new minimum bill is $86.88.

City Administrator David Myers proposed the increase as a solution to the water and sewer fund’s losses, which caused the city to struggle to repay loans from the state.

Myers said in a previous meeting that the city should have gradually raised its water rates to this level over a few years, but that never happened.

McComb officials had to approve a $1.5 million injection into the water and sewer fund from the general fund over the summer to keep up with loan repayments.

McComb has about 13,000 residents, and about 48% live in poverty, according to the Census Bureau.

