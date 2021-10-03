Mississippi sheriff cautions parents after Tennessee man arrested for cyber crimes with local child

A Mississippi sheriff cautioned parents to keep up with who is communicating with their children after his office arrested a Tennessee man for enticing a 14-year-old in his community using social media.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary W. Rose of Savannah, Tennessee. He is charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexually explicit material.

“He’s a 37-year-old child predator, seeking to take advantage of vulnerable children, (in this case, a 14-year-old) through the use of social media,” a post from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The post said the arrest came as a result of an investigation from the Monroe County Cyber Crime Division.

“Parents, please do your best to keep up with who is communicating with your kids,” the post said.