Two arrested — one for murder — after ‘disturbance escalated’ to deadly shooting

Mississippi police say an Oxford man has been charged with first-degree murder after ‘disturbance escalated’ to a deadly shooting.

Paul Rice, 26, was being held on a $1 million bond late Friday.

Oxford Police initially responded to a report of shots being fired at 5:21 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Saddle Creek Drive. Once there, they found the victim, Quintin McDonald, 29, of Como. McDonald had been shot once and subsequently died from the gunshot wound, police said.

Rice was identified as the suspect and taken into custody without incident, according to a police statement.

Police also said that Jermaine Cox, 40, of Oxford, was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection with this incident. Cox was being held on a $100,000 bond.