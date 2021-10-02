High School Football Scores: How did your favorite teams do?

Published 6:14 am Saturday, October 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Amory 28, Aberdeen 0

Baldwyn 49, Walnut 8

Bay Springs 57, Enterprise Lincoln 0

Bayou Aca. 41, Pillow Aca. 21

Benton Academy 50, Amite School 46

Bogue Chitto 17, West Lincoln 6

Brandon 38, Warren Central 20

Brookhaven Academy 41, Hillcrest Christian 0

Caledonia 49, Corinth 21

Center Hill 27, Lewisburg 17

Centreville Aca. 26, Columbia Academy 18

Clarkdale 37, Forest 14

Clarksdale 45, Greenwood 8

Cleveland Central 25, Lake Cormorant 14

Coahoma Co. 22, North Side 0

Columbia 40, Sumrall 0

Columbus 28, Greenville 6

Copiah Aca. 44, Cathedral 16

DeSoto Central 14, Horn Lake 7

East Central 36, Pearl River Central 7

East Union 42, Belmont 14

East Webster 22, Calhoun City 8

Enterprise Clarke 20, Morton 6

Eupora 44, Bruce 6

Falkner 54, Thrasher 0

French Camp 36, Ethel 6

Gautier 62, Long Beach 7

George County 49, West Harrison 21

Greene County 40, Bay 0

Greenville Christian 30, Jackson Aca. 9

Gulfport 32, Pascagoula 14

H.W. Byers 30, Ashland 0

Harrison Central 26, Biloxi 22

Hartfield Academy 50, Parklane Aca. 0

Hattiesburg 40, South Jones 7

Hazlehurst 45, Wesson 0

Heidelberg 45, North Forrest 0

Heritage Academy 42, Wayne Aca. 14

Holmes County Central 30, Forest Hill 26

Houston 48, South Pontotoc 21

Humphreys Aca. 40, Columbus Christian 12

Humphreys def. Yazoo County, forfeit

Independence 21, Holly Springs 6

Indianola Aca. 43, Kirk Aca. 42, OT

Itawamba AHS 42, Tishomingo County 9

J.Z. George 48, Riverside 0

Jefferson Davis County 47, Perry Central 12

Kemper County 32, Lake 21

Kosciusko 35, Choctaw Central 20

Kossuth 14, Booneville 7

Lafayette 47, Saltillo 10

Lamar Christian 44, East Rankin Aca. 0

Lawrence County 47, Forrest Co. AHS 20

LeFlore 52, O’Bannon 0

Leake Aca. 27, St. Joseph-Madison 7

Louisville 41, Northeast Lauderdale 0

Lumberton 42, Richton 16

Madison Central 35, Grenada 0

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 50, Jackson Prep 20

Manchester Aca. 52, Tunica Academy 20

Mantachie 48, Alcorn Central 12

Marshall Aca. 48, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 7

Marvell Academy, Ark. 46, Calhoun Aca. 14

McAdams 14, West Bolivar 12, OT

McComb 20, South Pike 15

McEvans 44, West Tallahatchie 8

Moss Point 14, Stone 0

Neshoba Central 46, Canton 7

Newton 36, Nanih Waiya 14

Newton Co. Aca. 52, Kemper Aca. 14

Newton County 40, Richland 7

North Delta 29, Oak Hill Aca. 7

North Pike 21, Lanier 0

North Sunflower Aca. 64, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 8

Northpoint Christian 27, St. George’s, Tenn. 13

Noxapater 40, Hamilton 22

Noxubee County 52, Hatley 0

Oak Grove 48, Petal 14

Ocean Springs 42, D’Iberville 14

Oxford 22, Tupelo 6

Pearl 42, Meridian 27

Philadelphia 42, Mize 22

Picayune 69, Vancleave 42

Pisgah 14, Puckett 13

Pontotoc 14, New Albany 13

Poplarville 42, Purvis 7

Port Gibson 29, Jefferson County 20

Potts Camp 40, Myrtle 12

Prairie View, La. 70, Porter’s Chapel Aca. 18, OT

Prentiss Christian 45, Discovery Christian 14

Quitman 26, Northeast Jones 14

Resurrection Catholic 42, Salem 6

Ripley 28, North Pontotoc 7

Rosa Fort 38, Byhalia 8

Ruleville 14, Amanda Elzy 8

Scott Central 28, Mendenhall 20

Sebastopol 23, Vardaman 6

Senatobia 42, Nettleton 22

Shannon 50, Mooreville 20

Simmons 62, Coffeeville 0

Simpson Aca. 50, Park Place Christian Academy 14

Smithville 10, Okolona 8

South Panola 56, Olive Branch 28

Southaven 16, Hernando 9

St. Aloysius 30, Clinton Christian Academy 0

St. Joseph-Greenville 42, Winston Aca. 35

St. Martin 39, Hancock 14

St. Stanislaus 42, St. Patrick 0

Starkville 28, Clinton 21

Starkville Aca. 35, Magnolia Heights 14

Stringer 32, Collins 9

TCPS 35, Biggersville 25

Taylorsville 14, Mount Olive 8

Tylertown 58, Franklin Co. 0

Union 40, Southeast Lauderdale 0

Velma Jackson 41, Pelahatchie 20

Vicksburg 33, Provine 0

Wayne County 49, Florence 13

West Jones 41, Natchez 0

West Lauderdale 61, Leake Central 13

West Lowndes 35, Leake County 8

West Marion 27, Seminary 21

West Point 31, New Hope 0

Yazoo City 22, Gentry 14

