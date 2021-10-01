Police officer shot multiple times in Alabama during drug sale probe

A police officer investigating drug sales in a small Alabama town was shot multiple times Thursday night, but was in stable condition at a hospital, news outlets reported.

Warrior police Det. Lee Glenn was in a vehicle when the suspect walked toward him, police chief Scott Praytor said. Glenn got out, and the suspect ran before turning around and opening fire, striking Glenn multiple times in the chest, according to Praytor.

Warrior is about 25 miles (40km) north of Birmingham.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 33-year-old officer was wearing a bullet proof vest. He was conscious when he arrived at an emergency room, and Praytor said he spoke to him.

“He was stable, and he was looking better than when he was transported, so that’s good news,” Praytor said. “I would ask that everybody pray for this officer. He’s a good officer. He was out there doing a good job.”

Glenn returned fire, but the suspect was not hit, according to al.com. A suspect was taken into custody. His identity has not been released.

Glenn is assigned to the narcotics unit and has been with the department for roughly five years.

According to al.com, he was involved in another shooting last year that left another officer dead. In that case, Glenn was chasing a vehicle when the driver opened fire at him and Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear, who was in another vehicle.

Glenn was not injured, but O’Rear died.