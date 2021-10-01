Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases just fell below 1,000 per day for first time in months

Published 2:38 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped below 1,000 daily cases Friday for the first time in more than two months.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 822 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 489,216, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 310 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 46 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 9,646.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 44 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 902 on Friday. It was the lowest number since July 22.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,129 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4462 118 88 18
Alcorn 5503 91 130 20
Amite 2006 52 57 9
Attala 3270 88 187 36
Benton 1445 37 47 10
Bolivar 6168 145 239 33
Calhoun 2711 44 44 7
Carroll 1633 37 52 11
Chickasaw 2901 67 61 15
Choctaw 1295 26 12 0
Claiborne 1279 35 46 9
Clarke 2856 91 133 31
Clay 2996 74 41 5
Coahoma 4028 101 138 13
Copiah 4362 89 103 14
Covington 4212 93 142 39
De Soto 31105 373 123 26
Forrest 13271 243 283 60
Franklin 1170 28 41 5
George 4807 76 67 9
Greene 2117 47 57 6
Grenada 3590 107 156 32
Hancock 7587 121 72 15
Harrison 33547 507 531 76
Hinds 31457 599 848 139
Holmes 2638 87 109 20
Humphreys 1275 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4502 102 135 24
Jackson 23943 361 283 40
Jasper 3201 62 46 2
Jefferson 931 33 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1693 42 9 1
Jones 13560 232 235 43
Kemper 1398 40 50 10
Lafayette 8318 137 199 56
Lamar 10335 134 56 12
Lauderdale 11736 308 481 105
Lawrence 2080 36 27 2
Leake 4021 87 99 17
Lee 15142 224 225 43
Leflore 4548 141 240 55
Lincoln 5341 133 204 40
Lowndes 10633 180 278 64
Madison 14356 275 416 72
Marion 4138 104 162 24
Marshall 6229 128 69 17
Monroe 6601 172 191 55
Montgomery 1739 54 64 10
Neshoba 6524 202 226 59
Newton 3751 77 87 15
Noxubee 1809 40 38 6
Oktibbeha 7034 124 270 37
Panola 6383 127 103 15
Pearl River 9225 230 210 42
Perry 2026 54 24 9
Pike 5664 142 173 40
Pontotoc 6394 94 86 13
Prentiss 4550 81 101 15
Quitman 1047 27 0 0
Rankin 21629 381 486 68
Scott 4652 96 116 19
Sharkey 633 20 45 8
Simpson 4366 115 160 20
Smith 2575 49 72 8
Stone 3545 60 87 14
Sunflower 4181 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2226 50 50 7
Tate 4451 106 80 19
Tippah 4539 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3454 89 103 28
Tunica 1556 36 19 3
Union 5821 93 132 23
Walthall 2130 61 69 14
Warren 6531 172 173 38
Washington 7208 155 200 41
Wayne 4362 71 80 13
Webster 1987 43 67 14
Wilkinson 1023 36 25 6
Winston 3075 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2271 47 82 22
Yazoo 4265 86 150 20
Total 489,216 9,646 11,240 2,075

 

 

More News

Mississippi child recovering after being shot at school

After dumping $1M into riverfront park, community ready to walk away and quit fighting Mother Nature

Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases just fell below 1,000 per day for first time in months

Mississippi man dies after crashing into log truck on Mississippi highway

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article