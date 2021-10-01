Infant killed, three others injured in multi-car crash on central Mississippi highway

An infant was killed in a multi-car crash on a Central Mississippi highway Thursday.

The accident happened on Highway 18 near Pentecostal Drive in Hinds County just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 30.

The infant, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Jackson with injuries. A fourth driver was not transported.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a gray 2013 Nissan Maxima, driven by 33-year-old Jerica Sampson, of Clinton, was traveling westbound on the highway. The Nissan collided with a silver 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 18-year-old David Cooper, of Jackson.

Another crash happened when a white 2011 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 19-year-old Jakayla Parker, of Jackson, swerved to avoid the first crash. Parker lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and hit a gray 2011 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 39-year-old Latoya Flowers, of Utica.