Hemp Professors visit Mississippi county to research, educate; excited about potential of hemp industry

A group of investors who call themselves The Hemp Professors visited the state to discuss the future of the hemp industry in one Mississippi county and the surrounding region.

The Hemp Professors, from Wisconsin, offers Hemp-derived products for patients dealing with seizures, pain, anxiety, cancer, diabetes, sleep issues, and other ailments.

The investors came to Jefferson Davis County to look at the area and the untapped potential of The Prentiss Institute.

A breakfast was held with the Jefferson Davis County Economic Development and Chamber Partnership directors to introduce The Hemp Professors.

JDC Miss Hospitality Reagan Fails was on hand for her first official act. “Reagan was really great,” said Economic Development Director Gary Bass. “She could not have been more helpful or supportive.”

The group began at the Industrial Park in Prentiss and visited Leaf River Extraction, and the former Griffith Wholesale Tire and yellow KLH buildings.

After the tour of the Industrial Park, the Jefferson Davis County Economic Development hosted lunch at the Rosenwald Building on the Prentiss Institute campus with the Prentiss Institute Partnership and Board of Trustees.

“The Hemp Professors also have a philanthropic adventure,” said Bass. “One of the things they do is invest in the community and they see the need and the potential in Prentiss Institute.”

Following the meal, the group explored the buildings on the Prentiss Institute campus.

“Jefferson Davis County is full of potential, and I am grateful to have been able to show that potential to outside investors who not only saw it but are sold on it.” According to Bass, the investors with The Hemp Professors are currently busy assembling a plan of action to continue moving things forward. “I am confident this plan will benefit the county in numerous ways. I’m excited at the possible investment not only financially, but the investment in the vitality of the community.