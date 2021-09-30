Mississippi’s new coronavirus case averages fall again; Is delta wave over for Mississippi?

Published 10:04 am Thursday, September 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus fell again on Thursday as case numbers continue to drop.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 1,101 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 488,394, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 310 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 12 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 9,600.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 44 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,000 on Thursday. It was the lowest number since July 25.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,236 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4458 117 88 18
Alcorn 5493 91 130 20
Amite 2003 52 57 9
Attala 3270 88 187 36
Benton 1445 37 47 10
Bolivar 6156 145 239 33
Calhoun 2708 42 44 7
Carroll 1630 37 52 11
Chickasaw 2896 66 61 15
Choctaw 1295 26 12 0
Claiborne 1277 35 46 9
Clarke 2851 91 133 31
Clay 2994 74 41 5
Coahoma 4022 101 138 13
Copiah 4360 89 103 14
Covington 4204 93 142 39
De Soto 31035 371 123 26
Forrest 13249 241 283 60
Franklin 1170 28 41 5
George 4776 76 67 9
Greene 2111 46 57 6
Grenada 3588 107 156 32
Hancock 7582 121 72 15
Harrison 33492 505 531 76
Hinds 31430 594 849 139
Holmes 2634 87 109 20
Humphreys 1275 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4496 101 135 24
Jackson 23908 357 283 40
Jasper 3194 62 46 2
Jefferson 929 33 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1691 42 9 1
Jones 13530 230 235 43
Kemper 1394 40 50 10
Lafayette 8307 137 199 56
Lamar 10311 133 56 12
Lauderdale 11715 308 481 105
Lawrence 2079 36 27 2
Leake 4012 86 96 16
Lee 15102 223 225 43
Leflore 4541 140 240 55
Lincoln 5337 133 204 40
Lowndes 10611 179 278 64
Madison 14345 274 416 72
Marion 4131 104 162 24
Marshall 6215 128 69 17
Monroe 6583 169 191 55
Montgomery 1735 54 64 10
Neshoba 6515 201 225 59
Newton 3745 77 87 15
Noxubee 1807 40 38 6
Oktibbeha 7025 124 270 37
Panola 6357 127 103 15
Pearl River 9200 229 210 42
Perry 2023 54 24 9
Pike 5660 141 173 40
Pontotoc 6372 94 86 13
Prentiss 4533 80 101 15
Quitman 1048 27 0 0
Rankin 21610 380 485 68
Scott 4644 96 116 19
Sharkey 633 20 45 8
Simpson 4358 114 160 20
Smith 2562 49 72 8
Stone 3545 60 87 14
Sunflower 4171 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2220 50 50 7
Tate 4447 104 80 19
Tippah 4535 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3440 89 103 28
Tunica 1553 36 19 3
Union 5811 92 132 23
Walthall 2128 60 69 14
Warren 6525 169 173 38
Washington 7200 155 198 41
Wayne 4360 70 80 13
Webster 1986 43 67 14
Wilkinson 1023 36 25 6
Winston 3070 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2264 47 82 22
Yazoo 4261 86 150 20
Total 488,394 9,600 11,234 2,074

 

 

More News

Supreme Court upholds sentence for Mississippi man convicted for dogfighting. His case changed animal laws in state.

Mississippi man who preyed on school band members for production of child pornography sentenced to federal prison

Mississippi pediatricians group urges schools to keep mask rules in place

Missing Mississippi man’s body discovered when searcher spots chrome shining in kudzu

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article