Mississippi employment security agency getting new leader

Published 7:00 am Thursday, September 30, 2021

By The Associated Press

The Mississippi governor has named a new leader for the agency that helps people search for jobs and administers unemployment benefits.

Robin Stewart will become interim executive director of the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday. He chose Stewart to succeed Jackie Turner, whose last day as executive director is Thursday.

Stewart is moving up from her job as deputy executive director and chief operating officer for workforce at the agency. She previously worked as director of the agency’s Office of Job Connections, as area director of WIN Job Centers and manager of one of the centers.

“Her over 30 years of service at MDES overseeing workforce programs makes her well-qualified and demonstrates the dedication she has for helping Mississippians get jobs,” Reeves said in a news release.

