Dog missing from Florida since 2014 found in Mississippi; reunited with owner seven years later.

After seven years and 900 miles, a tiny white dog found in Mississippi is headed home to Florida after being missing since 2014.

How the Maltese made it from Miami to a Rankin County subdivision in central Mississippi is unclear.

According to a post on the “Rankin County, MS Lost and Found Pets ONLY” Facebook page the dog was found in the Easthaven subdivision in Rankin County.

“Appears to be blind and maybe deaf. Please help find owner,” Kelly Weissinger wrote on the social media post.

Thanks to a microchip that was implanted on the dog, Weissinger discovered that dog had been missing since 2014 from Miami, Florida.

“She has been checked out by the sweet people at Hometown Veterinary Hospital and her owner is very excited about the reunion. Thank you everyone for your concern and help!” Wessinger posted. “Sissi has been picked up and is heading home.”

WAPT in Jackson reports that the owner, Brigitte Bourgoignie, lost Sissi in 2014 when she left the dog the go to the grocery store and then could not find Sissi when she came back.

Bourgoignie said she has no idea how Sissi got to Mississippi. A children’s book author, Bourgoignie plans to write a book about Sissi and what she imagined her dog did while she was gone for the last seven years.