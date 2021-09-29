New coronavirus cases still on decline across Mississippi, but 50 new deaths reported

Published 12:11 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to plummet across Mississippi on Wednesday as deaths from cases continued to rise sharply.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 1,098 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 487,293, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 310 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 50 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,588.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 44 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,138 on Wednesday. It was the lowest number since July 26.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,334 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4443 117 88 18
Alcorn 5469 91 130 20
Amite 1996 52 57 9
Attala 3269 88 187 36
Benton 1442 37 47 10
Bolivar 6150 145 239 33
Calhoun 2700 41 43 7
Carroll 1628 37 52 11
Chickasaw 2888 66 61 15
Choctaw 1294 26 12 0
Claiborne 1273 35 46 9
Clarke 2847 91 133 31
Clay 2991 74 41 5
Coahoma 4007 101 138 13
Copiah 4354 89 103 14
Covington 4195 93 142 39
De Soto 30954 369 123 26
Forrest 13235 241 283 60
Franklin 1169 28 41 5
George 4772 76 67 9
Greene 2105 46 57 6
Grenada 3585 106 156 32
Hancock 7569 121 72 15
Harrison 33418 504 531 76
Hinds 31347 593 849 139
Holmes 2631 87 109 20
Humphreys 1274 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4480 100 135 24
Jackson 23877 357 283 40
Jasper 3187 62 46 2
Jefferson 926 33 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1685 42 9 1
Jones 13499 230 235 43
Kemper 1391 40 50 10
Lafayette 8302 137 199 56
Lamar 10293 132 56 12
Lauderdale 11680 308 481 105
Lawrence 2076 36 27 2
Leake 4006 86 96 16
Lee 15069 223 225 43
Leflore 4525 140 240 55
Lincoln 5324 133 204 40
Lowndes 10557 179 278 64
Madison 14314 274 416 72
Marion 4124 104 162 24
Marshall 6200 127 69 17
Monroe 6564 169 191 55
Montgomery 1734 54 64 10
Neshoba 6502 201 225 59
Newton 3736 77 87 15
Noxubee 1805 40 38 6
Oktibbeha 7005 124 270 37
Panola 6338 127 103 15
Pearl River 9188 229 210 42
Perry 2021 54 24 9
Pike 5651 141 173 40
Pontotoc 6356 94 86 13
Prentiss 4518 80 101 15
Quitman 1047 27 0 0
Rankin 21520 379 485 68
Scott 4630 96 116 19
Sharkey 632 20 45 8
Simpson 4357 114 160 20
Smith 2554 49 72 8
Stone 3540 60 87 14
Sunflower 4165 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2218 50 50 7
Tate 4441 103 80 19
Tippah 4523 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3432 89 103 28
Tunica 1547 35 19 3
Union 5806 92 132 23
Walthall 2125 60 69 14
Warren 6508 169 173 38
Washington 7183 155 198 41
Wayne 4359 70 80 13
Webster 1979 43 67 14
Wilkinson 1021 36 25 6
Winston 3063 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2258 47 82 22
Yazoo 4254 86 150 20
Total 487,293 9,588 11,233 2,074

 

More News

Mississippi police make massive marijuana bust during traffic stop

Two more Mississippi kids dead from COVID-19; Grieving mother: ‘I’m so broken I can’t breathe … please, please get vaccinated’

Mother, stepfather charged with murder of missing toddler, later found dead in Mississippi

$500,000 bond called ‘grossly unreasonable’ for Mississippi street preachers arrested after calling woman a ‘Jezebel,’ waving Bible

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article