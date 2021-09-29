Mississippi man killed while walking on the interstate Tuesday night

A Mississippi man was killed Tuesday night when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on the interstate.

A 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Bobby Malone, 70, of Memphis, Tennessee, was traveling south on I-55. Dustin Mathis, 41, of Natchez, was walking on the interstate, according to Cpl. Craig James, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M Public Affairs Officer.

The truck collided with Mathis south of the Lincoln-Pike County line. Mathis received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.