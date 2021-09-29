Carjacking victim fights back, kills suspect, Memphis police say

Published 1:18 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Although few details have been released, Memphis police say a carjacking victim fought with a person trying to take him from his vehicle Tuesday and injured the carjacker so much the man later died at a hospital.

Memphis police officers received the call at approximately 7:30 a.m. at 340 Hollywood Street. The victim told police the suspect attempted to pull him from his vehicle.

A fight ensued and both people were injured. The suspect was taken to Methodist University Hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the man died later Tuesday.

