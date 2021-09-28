Coronavirus death toll keeps climbing, despite falling new case numbers in Mississippi

Published 10:43 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continues to fall, state health officials said Tuesday, but the number of deaths continues to climb higher.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 1,520 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 486,195, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 312 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 58 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,538.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 44 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 55 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,204 on Tuesday. It was the lowest number since July 27.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,432 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4436 117 88 18
Alcorn 5427 90 130 20
Amite 1994 52 57 9
Attala 3264 87 187 36
Benton 1437 36 47 10
Bolivar 6143 145 239 33
Calhoun 2689 41 43 7
Carroll 1626 37 52 11
Chickasaw 2883 66 61 15
Choctaw 1293 26 12 0
Claiborne 1273 35 46 9
Clarke 2840 91 133 31
Clay 2982 74 41 5
Coahoma 3995 101 134 12
Copiah 4338 89 103 14
Covington 4183 93 142 39
De Soto 30890 368 123 26
Forrest 13215 241 283 60
Franklin 1169 28 41 5
George 4748 73 67 9
Greene 2102 46 57 6
Grenada 3576 105 156 32
Hancock 7554 116 72 15
Harrison 33248 501 531 75
Hinds 31307 592 849 139
Holmes 2631 87 109 20
Humphreys 1274 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4466 100 135 24
Jackson 23817 354 283 40
Jasper 3171 62 46 2
Jefferson 924 33 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1684 42 9 1
Jones 13482 227 235 43
Kemper 1389 40 50 10
Lafayette 8298 137 199 56
Lamar 10273 131 56 12
Lauderdale 11647 308 481 105
Lawrence 2074 35 27 2
Leake 3998 86 96 16
Lee 15016 221 225 43
Leflore 4519 140 240 55
Lincoln 5324 133 204 40
Lowndes 10529 178 278 64
Madison 14297 273 416 72
Marion 4119 104 162 24
Marshall 6186 126 68 17
Monroe 6550 167 191 55
Montgomery 1734 54 64 10
Neshoba 6495 201 225 59
Newton 3730 75 87 15
Noxubee 1798 40 38 6
Oktibbeha 6997 124 270 37
Panola 6312 127 103 15
Pearl River 9162 226 210 42
Perry 2018 54 24 9
Pike 5643 141 173 40
Pontotoc 6347 93 86 13
Prentiss 4504 80 101 15
Quitman 1046 27 0 0
Rankin 21498 377 485 68
Scott 4621 96 116 19
Sharkey 631 20 45 8
Simpson 4350 114 160 20
Smith 2539 49 72 8
Stone 3532 60 87 14
Sunflower 4163 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2215 50 50 7
Tate 4429 103 80 19
Tippah 4507 80 120 14
Tishomingo 3417 89 103 28
Tunica 1542 35 19 3
Union 5790 90 132 23
Walthall 2119 59 69 14
Warren 6507 168 173 38
Washington 7172 153 198 41
Wayne 4354 67 80 13
Webster 1976 43 67 14
Wilkinson 1021 36 25 6
Winston 3059 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2248 47 82 22
Yazoo 4246 86 150 20
Total 486,195 9,538 11,228 2,072

