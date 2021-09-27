Police: Man stabs two victims at the same residence — one hour apart

Published 6:09 am Monday, September 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police officers are looking for a Vicksburg man who reportedly stabbed two people at the same residence one hour apart.

Vicksburg police report that Levon Pinkney, 32, is wanted in connection with the two early Sunday morning stabbings on Locust Street in Vicksburg,

At approximately midnight Sunday, the Vicksburg Police Department received a call that a male victim had been stabbed in the chest once by Pinkney.

One hour later, a second victim called 911 to report he, too, had been stabbed by Pinkney at the same residence.

When officers arrived at the home in the 1300 block of Locust Street, Pinkney had left the scene.

Pinkney is described as being a Black male with short hair and a mustache.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, he had not been located and the condition of the victims had not been released.

