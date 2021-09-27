Mississippi deputies searching for 16-year-old murder suspect

Published 4:17 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi sheriff’s office was searching Monday for a 16-year-old boy they believe committed a murder.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they’re searching for Jacob Hyde.

Investigators said Hyde should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies say Hyde is suspected of shooting Brad Lackey, 30, in the head and killing him.

Deputies said investigators do not have a motive, but believe Hyde’s mother and Lackey were in some kind of relationship.

Anyone with information about where Hyde may be is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 911.

More News

Coronavirus death toll keeps climbing, despite falling new case numbers in Mississippi

Dismembered bodies of child, teen and adult male found in Texas dumpster fire

Mississippi police chief: Three arrests down, more to go in connection with man shot in head, left to die in street

Coroner says Louisiana toddler found dead in Mississippi was homicide victim. How she was killed not yet determined.

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article