Manhunt underway after suspects fired gun at Mississippi officer attempting to make arrest

Published 5:53 am Monday, September 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement officers are searching for suspects who fired five rounds at a police officer.

Jackson news sources report that the shooting happened after a Pearl police officer tried to stop a car that was driving erratically.

A chase ensued after the driver refused to stop. The car led the officer from Pearl into Jackson where it crashed into a pole on Bailey Avenue.

Scott said when the car crashed, someone fired at the officer about five times.

The four people in the vehicle were not injured.

As the officer was attempting to arrest the people inside the vehicle, suspects in the vicinity began to shoot at the officer.

Law enforcement officers from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson, Flowood and Richland police departments responded and searched the surrounding area for the suspects who fired the shots.

No officers were hurt.

The four people inside the vehicle being chased were taken into custody.

 

