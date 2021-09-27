After hours of searching police capture teen charged with murdering his mother’s boyfriend

Published 9:16 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen wanted for an early morning murder was arrested Monday after eluding capture for several hours.

Police said Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested in a wooded area of Lauderdale County Monday.

Deputies say Hyde is suspected of shooting Brad Lackey, 30, in the head and killing him.

Apparently, Lackey was the boyfriend of Hyde’s mother, though police haven’t said what may have led to the shooting.

Hyde was being held on a $1 million bond.

More News

Coronavirus death toll keeps climbing, despite falling new case numbers in Mississippi

Dismembered bodies of child, teen and adult male found in Texas dumpster fire

Mississippi police chief: Three arrests down, more to go in connection with man shot in head, left to die in street

Coroner says Louisiana toddler found dead in Mississippi was homicide victim. How she was killed not yet determined.

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article