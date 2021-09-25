Winners and loser: High school football scores from around Mississippi
Published 5:49 am Saturday, September 25, 2021
Amite County 34, Franklin Co. 28
Baldwyn 34, Alcorn Central 2
Bay 22, St. Stanislaus 14
Bay Springs 30, Richton 6
Belmont 21, Red Bay, Ala. 0
Benton Academy 49, Delta Streets 25
Biggersville 56, Thrasher 0
Bogue Chitto 13, Puckett 7
Brandon 33, Terry 16
Brookhaven Academy 51, Columbia Academy 28
Caledonia 41, Aberdeen 21
Calhoun Aca. 60, Tunica Academy 36
Canton 24, Holmes County Central 22
Central Hinds Aca. 35, Centreville Aca. 20
Choctaw County 39, Union 6
Clarkdale 56, Sacred Heart 21
Clarksdale 27, Charleston 0
Cleveland Central 51, Saltillo 6
Clinton 35, Germantown 31
Columbia 34, Jefferson Davis County 7
Columbus 10, New Hope 0
Crystal Springs 39, Port Gibson 14
D’Iberville 34, Biloxi 14
DeSoto Central 28, Olive Branch 7
East Central 43, West Harrison 13
East Rankin Aca. 20, West Lincoln 14
Enterprise Clarke 42, Quitman 19
Ethel 38, Leake County 6
Eupora 28, Potts Camp 12
French Camp 21, Hamilton 7
George County 43, Gautier 27
Greene County 35, Perry Central 21
Greenville Christian 44, Riverside 0
Greenwood 24, Lanier 22
Gulfport 41, St. Martin 7
Harrison Central 33, Pascagoula 31
Hartfield Academy 34, Lamar Christian 7
Hattiesburg 40, Natchez 36
Heidelberg 20, Northeast Lauderdale 14
Holly Springs 32, Hatley 26
Horn Lake 42, Lewisburg 7
Houston 32, Amory 20
Independence 39, Strayhorn 0
Indianola Aca. 18, Carroll Aca. 16
Itawamba AHS 55, Pontotoc 28
J.Z. George 40, Amanda Elzy 14
Jackson Aca. 49, Pillow Aca. 20
Jackson Prep 35, Copiah Aca. 0
Kemper County 47, Southeast Lauderdale 7
Kosciusko 28, Forest 0
Kossuth 41, Adamsville, Tenn. 14
Lake Cormorant 41, Greenville 0
LeFlore 28, Gentry 26
Leake Aca. 49, Park Place Christian Academy 8
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 55, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 20
Louisville 42, Noxubee County 6
Loyd Star 32, Stringer 15
Lumberton 38, Resurrection Catholic 14
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 34, Raleigh 12
Magee 21, Yazoo City 8
Manchester Aca. 34, Humphreys Aca. 14
Marshall Aca. 31, Walnut 8
Marvell Academy, Ark. 36, North Sunflower Aca. 26
McEvans 32, Coffeeville 0
Mendenhall 35, Collins 2
Meridian 42, Northwest Rankin 25
Mooreville 70, Mantachie 58
Morton 34, Pelahatchie 18
Moss Point 14, McComb 12
Mount Olive 40, Salem 12
Myrtle 42, Middleton, Tenn. 0
Nanih Waiya 36, Bruce 13
Neshoba Central 41, Provine 12
New Albany 49, Corinth 21
Newton 36, Yazoo County 18
Newton Co. Aca. 38, Discovery Christian 6
North Pontotoc 41, Nettleton 34
Northpoint Christian 49, Millington, Tenn. 20
Oak Grove 37, Warren Central 20
Oak Hill Aca. 24, Kirk Aca. 13
Ocean Springs 45, Hancock 21
Okolona 40, H.W. Byers 18
Oxford 38, Murrah 0
Parklane Aca. 21, Adams Christian 20
Pearl 38, Petal 12
Picayune 42, Pearl River Central 0
Poplarville 28, Pass Christian 6
Port Allen, La. 22, Wilkinson County 7
Prentiss Christian 63, Kemper Aca. 12
Raymond 44, North Forrest 8
Richland 31, Pisgah 14
Ridgeland 29, Callaway 19
Ripley 21, Booneville 9
Scott Central 52, Lake 6
Seminary 48, Purvis 22
Senatobia 28, North Panola 22
Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 50, Rebul Aca. 0
Simmons 42, South Delta 14
Smithville 39, Ashland 8
South Panola 25, Hernando 9
South Pike 24, Stone 14
South Pontotoc 70, Tishomingo County 14
Southaven 41, Center Hill 15
St. Aloysius 28, Cathedral 27
St. Charles Catholic, La. 41, Jefferson County 0
St. Joseph-Greenville 30, North Delta 2
St. Patrick 49, Snook Christian, Ala. 20
Starkville 35, Madison Central 28
Starkville Aca. 47, Winston Aca. 14
Sumrall 41, Newton County 35
Tri-County Aca. 40, Canton Academy 0
Tupelo 35, Grenada 6
Tylertown 26, Lawrence County 14
Vancleave 48, Long Beach 20
Vardaman 24, Noxapater 13
Velma Jackson 33, Leake Central 25
Vicksburg 52, Jim Hill 0
Wayne Aca. 54, Sylva-Bay Aca. 22
Wayne County 41, South Jones 15
West Jones 26, Brookhaven 0
West Lauderdale 55, Philadelphia 20
West Lowndes 28, Sebastopol 22
West Marion 35, Forrest Co. AHS 26
West Point 17, Lafayette 0
West Tallahatchie 18, West Bolivar 14
Winona 35, Water Valley 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com