Seconds after becoming homecoming queen, she pulled off her tiara and stunned the stadium

On Friday night, in a small town in Mississippi, love shined brightly on a dimly lit football field when a homecoming queen removed her tiara and showed the world how to love.

Senior Nyla Covington was crowned homecoming queen of the Forrest County Agricultural High School in Brooklyn, Mississippi, on Friday night.

Moments after the tiara was placed on Nyla’s head, she took it off, walked over to her fellow classmate Senior Maid Brittany Walters and placed the crown on her head hugged her tight.

Brittany’s mother, A.J. Nichols-Walters, a beloved employee at the high school, had died Friday morning after battling cancer.

“There was not a dry eye in the stadium. What we have witnessed is pure class,” wrote Kristi Billiet Easterling on social media.

“So much class and a moment no one will ever forget,” wrote @ericasherrillowens on Facebook.