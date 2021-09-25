Mississippi officials: Man falls 20 feet while setting up deer stand, airlifted to hospital

A man was seriously injured Friday afternoon when he fell 20 feet while setting up stands in preparation for hunting season.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, the incident occurred about 4 p.m.

“We received a call about 4 p.m. that a man was in the woods on his own property checking a tree stand in preparation for the upcoming hunting season,” Pace said. “He did have a family member with him while he was in the tree. It appears an equipment malfunction caused him to fall approximately 20 feet.”

Pace said 911 was called immediately, and the Vicksburg and Warren County Fire Departments and EMTs responded to the scene.

The man was transported by VFD ambulance to Merit Health River Region, where he was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

“He was conscious and talking on the scene, but no further info can be provided at this time,” Pace said.