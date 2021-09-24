Suspects lied about ‘free car’ sign on car with dead body in trunk, police say

The bizarre circumstances of case of the dead Mississippi man found in the back of a “free” car turned out to be lie aimed at covering up a crime.

Byram police investigators working to find out who killed Anthony McCrillis say they now believe the state provided to Copiah County Sheriff’s Office deputies that the car McCrillis was found inside did not, in fact, have a “free car” sign in the window.

The lie was intended to avoid being charged with auto theft.

Police arrested three more people involved in the crime, charged with various crimes.

The murder investigation is continuing, police say, and is awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police ask anyone in the community with information related to the investigation to please contact the Byram Police Department Detective Bureau at 601-372-7747 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.