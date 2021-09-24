Move over horse meds, latest COVID quackery is inhaling hydrogen peroxide – a ‘concerning and dangerous’ trend, experts say

In the latest scheme of internet quackery, a phony COVID-19 preventative or treatment is being touted that medical experts say not only doesn’t work but is also dangerous.

In a blog post, leaders with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has warned people not to breathe in hydrogen peroxide through nebulizers in an effort to self-medicate or prevent contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“A concerning and dangerous trend is circulating on social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok,” the AAFA wrote. “People are breathing in hydrogen peroxide through nebulizers to try to prevent or treat COVID-19.

“DO NOT put hydrogen peroxide into your nebulizer and breathe it in. This is dangerous! It is not a way to prevent nor treat COVID-19,” they wrote.

Hydrogen peroxide is a common antiseptic used to clean cuts and scrapes and also sometimes as a cleaner.

Nebulizers are medical devices that many people with asthma or other breathing problems use. Nebulizers take liquid medicine and turns it into tiny droplets that can be inhaled to treat the lungs and airways.

If inhaled hydrogen peroxide can be toxic causing irritation in the airways or lungs.