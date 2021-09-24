Mississippi community college football player killed in car accident

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is mourning the loss of football player Levi Madison, who was a passenger in a single-car accident early Friday morning.

Three Gulf Coast football players were involved in the accident that occurred soon after the team returned to the Perkinston Campus following the game against Hinds Community College. Madison, a freshman defensive lineman from Meridian, died as a result of his injuries. Brandon Cunningham, a freshman offensive lineman from St. Martin, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in Jackson.

Cam Thomas, a sophomore running back from Picayune, was uninjured.

The single-car accident occurred about 1:24 a.m. at the intersection of South Magnolia Drive and U.S. 49 in Wiggins. The car left the roadway, struck a pole and caught fire. Officers from the Wiggins Police Department and Stone County Sheriff’s Office removed the players from the vehicle.

“It’s a sad day for the team,” head coach Jack Wright said. “We’re all heartbroken. It’s hard to put into words. He had so much potential, and he was really coming into his own. He was turning a corner.

“He was always talking. He would always say hello to everybody. There was no doubt who it was when you saw him walking. He was a giant, a huge man. He had a big personality.”

Madison signed with Gulf Coast coming out of high school two years ago, but started at Morgan State. When they canceled their season because of COVID, he transferred here in spring 2021.

“We are deeply saddened about the loss of Levi Madison,” said Dr. Mary S. Graham, president of MGCCC, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as his fellow teammates and coaches. Our entire athletics program is a tight-knit family, and Gulf Coast will rally behind the players and offer them counseling and support as they mourn the loss of their teammate and friend. Please keep the entire Gulf Coast family in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this tragic loss.”

The team met Friday morning, and grief counselors were available.

“Our hearts go out to the Madison family,” athletic director Steven Campbell said. “Leviticus was a special kid, and he’ll forever be in the Gulf Coast family.”