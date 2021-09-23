Vicksburg military park to sell digital entrance passes

Published 8:07 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

By The Associated Press

The Vicksburg National Military Park will soon sell digital entrance passes.

It’s the first phase of the park’s new cashless system rollout, WJTV-TV reported.

The passes will be available starting Oct. 3, 2021 through Recreation.gov. Park entrance passes and annual passes will be available at the website.

Going cashless will help limit wait time for visitors as they enter, said Carrie Mardorf, the park’s acting superintendent.

