Police: Woman who shot, killed Mississippi man had protective order. Case to go to grand jury.

Published 6:43 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A grand jury will decide the fate of a Mississippi woman who reportedly shot and killed a Vicksburg man Friday.

Shannon Williams, 37, reportedly had a protective order against the victim, Jamal Stowers, 33, at the time of the incident.

The two reportedly had been in a previous relationship.

Williams reportedly shot Stowers in the torso at about 7:44 p.m. on Friday. Stowers was found outside near the street and died on the scene.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Williams’s case will be referred to the Warren County grand jury.

 

More News

Mississippi AG seeks to end family lawsuit after her dad’s death

Mississippi police looking for man who kicked in door, tied up homeowner and made off with firearms

Lawmakers cut deal on Mississippi medical marijuana plan, will ask governor for special session

Louisiana coroner confirms remains found inside 500-pound alligator belonged to missing 71-year-old man

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article