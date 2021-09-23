New coronavirus cases in Mississippi still high, historically, but dropping from August record high

Published 10:40 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi continue to decline, the state reported Thursday, but remain at high levels, but far less than the massive spike seen last month.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 2,071 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 481,397, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that 1 in every 317 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 42 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 9,395.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 43 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 55 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,472 on Thursday. It was the lowest number since July 29.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,641 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4403 116 88 18
Alcorn 5360 90 130 20
Amite 1981 52 57 9
Attala 3248 86 187 36
Benton 1420 35 47 10
Bolivar 6105 144 239 33
Calhoun 2651 40 43 7
Carroll 1619 37 52 11
Chickasaw 2866 65 61 15
Choctaw 1263 26 12 0
Claiborne 1266 34 46 9
Clarke 2802 90 133 31
Clay 2952 73 41 5
Coahoma 3942 98 134 12
Copiah 4310 87 102 14
Covington 4147 92 142 39
De Soto 30491 353 122 26
Forrest 13125 238 283 60
Franklin 1166 28 41 5
George 4700 72 67 9
Greene 2078 45 57 6
Grenada 3553 104 156 32
Hancock 7501 112 72 15
Harrison 32996 486 532 75
Hinds 30973 586 847 139
Holmes 2618 87 109 20
Humphreys 1263 37 35 9
Issaquena 192 6 0 0
Itawamba 4430 100 135 24
Jackson 23650 348 283 39
Jasper 3137 62 46 2
Jefferson 888 33 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1676 42 9 1
Jones 13365 226 234 43
Kemper 1384 40 50 10
Lafayette 8218 137 199 56
Lamar 10184 130 55 12
Lauderdale 11538 305 481 105
Lawrence 2060 33 27 2
Leake 3971 86 94 16
Lee 14867 220 225 43
Leflore 4468 140 240 55
Lincoln 5297 131 204 40
Lowndes 10418 176 277 64
Madison 14145 271 415 72
Marion 4087 104 162 24
Marshall 6102 121 67 16
Monroe 6491 161 191 55
Montgomery 1720 54 64 10
Neshoba 6463 201 224 59
Newton 3687 75 87 15
Noxubee 1782 39 38 6
Oktibbeha 6937 124 262 37
Panola 6219 126 103 15
Pearl River 9055 219 210 42
Perry 1993 53 24 9
Pike 5590 136 167 39
Pontotoc 6265 93 86 13
Prentiss 4452 77 101 15
Quitman 1036 26 0 0
Rankin 21267 368 485 68
Scott 4560 96 116 19
Sharkey 628 20 45 8
Simpson 4324 112 160 20
Smith 2495 49 72 8
Stone 3506 59 87 14
Sunflower 4137 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2188 50 50 7
Tate 4351 101 80 19
Tippah 4436 80 120 14
Tishomingo 3346 89 103 28
Tunica 1527 34 19 2
Union 5730 86 132 23
Walthall 2105 58 69 14
Warren 6439 163 173 38
Washington 7033 150 198 41
Wayne 4315 66 80 13
Webster 1959 42 67 14
Wilkinson 1015 36 25 6
Winston 3035 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2205 47 82 22
Yazoo 4230 86 149 20
Total 481,397 9,395 11,202 2,068

