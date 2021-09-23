New coronavirus cases in Mississippi still high, historically, but dropping from August record high

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi continue to decline, the state reported Thursday, but remain at high levels, but far less than the massive spike seen last month.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 2,071 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 481,397, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that 1 in every 317 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 42 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 9,395.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 43 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 55 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,472 on Thursday. It was the lowest number since July 29.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,641 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County