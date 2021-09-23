Mississippi high school football coach dies of COVID-19

A Mississippi high school football coach has died of COVID-19, state media reported.

Smith County School District officials announced on social media the death of Steve Bynum, the athletic director and football coach at Mize Attendance Center.

WAPT-TV reported Thursday that Smith County Superintendent Nick Hillman confirmed that Bynum, 46, died Thursday after a long battle with COVID-19.

Smith was in his first year in his role at Mize. Prior to joining Mize, he coached at both Quitman and Petal high schools.