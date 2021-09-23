$1 million bond set for Mississippi man who reportedly gunned down friend, left him to die on porch

Published 6:31 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man accused of gunning down a friend and leaving him to die on a porch has been given a $1 million bond during an initial appearance in Yazoo City Municipal Court.

Wesley Littleton has been charged with the murder of Willie Thomas, 35, who was found dead on a Yazoo City porch.

The shooting happened on Sept. 17. Littleton, 28, turned himself in four days later.

Littleton reportedly shot Thomas at approximately 10 p.m. on Central Alley in Yazoo City. Thomas was later found on a porch with gunshot wounds.

Thomas was airlifted to a Jackson hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Littleton and Thomas were reportedly friends.

No motive has been released for the shooting.

 

