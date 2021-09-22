Spread COVID-19 coronavirus continues to slow as less new cases reported in Mississippi

Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The spread of COVID-19 continued to slow Wednesday as the state released the latest numbers of new cases found in the last 24 hours.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 1,557 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 479,326, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that 1 in every 318 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 22 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,353.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 43 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 55 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,547 on Wednesday. That number is less than half of what it was approximately three weeks ago.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,717 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4376 116 88 18
Alcorn 5332 89 130 20
Amite 1976 51 57 9
Attala 3242 86 187 36
Benton 1415 33 47 10
Bolivar 6072 144 239 33
Calhoun 2639 40 43 7
Carroll 1614 37 52 11
Chickasaw 2862 65 61 15
Choctaw 1260 26 12 0
Claiborne 1261 34 46 9
Clarke 2798 90 133 31
Clay 2941 73 41 5
Coahoma 3910 98 134 12
Copiah 4295 87 102 14
Covington 4132 92 142 39
De Soto 30319 353 122 26
Forrest 13078 236 283 60
Franklin 1163 28 41 5
George 4660 72 66 9
Greene 2068 45 57 6
Grenada 3543 104 156 32
Hancock 7404 111 72 15
Harrison 32779 484 532 75
Hinds 30924 582 846 139
Holmes 2613 87 109 20
Humphreys 1259 37 35 9
Issaquena 192 6 0 0
Itawamba 4415 99 135 24
Jackson 23542 341 283 39
Jasper 3131 62 46 2
Jefferson 873 33 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1674 42 9 1
Jones 13327 223 234 43
Kemper 1380 39 50 10
Lafayette 8193 137 199 56
Lamar 10163 130 55 12
Lauderdale 11501 303 481 105
Lawrence 2057 32 27 2
Leake 3954 86 94 16
Lee 14803 219 225 43
Leflore 4444 140 240 55
Lincoln 5283 131 204 40
Lowndes 10377 176 277 64
Madison 14120 271 415 72
Marion 4073 104 162 24
Marshall 6068 121 67 16
Monroe 6459 159 191 55
Montgomery 1716 54 64 10
Neshoba 6441 201 220 59
Newton 3672 74 87 15
Noxubee 1777 39 38 6
Oktibbeha 6909 122 260 37
Panola 6203 125 103 15
Pearl River 9008 217 210 42
Perry 1985 53 24 9
Pike 5574 135 165 38
Pontotoc 6230 93 86 13
Prentiss 4433 77 101 15
Quitman 1034 26 0 0
Rankin 21235 366 483 68
Scott 4547 96 116 19
Sharkey 623 20 45 8
Simpson 4313 112 160 20
Smith 2480 48 72 8
Stone 3503 59 87 14
Sunflower 4123 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2175 50 50 7
Tate 4327 101 80 19
Tippah 4421 80 120 14
Tishomingo 3332 88 103 28
Tunica 1508 34 19 2
Union 5713 86 132 23
Walthall 2099 58 69 14
Warren 6387 163 173 38
Washington 6900 150 198 41
Wayne 4307 66 80 13
Webster 1950 42 67 14
Wilkinson 1015 36 25 6
Winston 3030 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2196 47 82 22
Yazoo 4196 86 149 20
Total 479,326 9,353 11,190 2,067

More News

Mississippi woman, her 9-month-old daughter missing; police seek public’s help to location them

Attorney argues Mississippi’s current voting rights laws written with racist intent, seeks court to overturn them

Mississippi probation officer indicted for allegedly stealing court fees from people on probation

Mississippi man charged in weekend murder

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article