Spread COVID-19 coronavirus continues to slow as less new cases reported in Mississippi

The spread of COVID-19 continued to slow Wednesday as the state released the latest numbers of new cases found in the last 24 hours.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 1,557 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 479,326, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that 1 in every 318 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 22 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,353.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 43 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 55 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,547 on Wednesday. That number is less than half of what it was approximately three weeks ago.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,717 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.