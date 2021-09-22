Mississippi woman, her 9-month-old daughter missing; police seek public’s help to location them

A Mississippi woman and her 9-month-old daughter are missing and police are seeking the public’s assistance in hopes of locating the pair.

Gulfport Police Department investigators say Jessica Lynn McCranie and her 9-month-old daughter, Ava McCranie, of Gulfport were last seen in Tuesday.

Jessica is described as a white female, 33 years old. She stands approximately 5-foot, 5-inches in height and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Jessica is believed to be traveling in a Jeep Patriot with Mississippi license plate number HAT5954.

If you know anything about Jessica’s whereabouts, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.