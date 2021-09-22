Mississippi woman, her 9-month-old daughter missing; police seek public’s help to location them

Published 8:58 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Jessica Lynn McCranie, and her 9-month-old daughter, Ava McCranie.

A Mississippi woman and her 9-month-old daughter are missing and police are seeking the public’s assistance in hopes of locating the pair.

Gulfport Police Department investigators say Jessica Lynn McCranie and her 9-month-old daughter, Ava McCranie, of Gulfport were last seen in Tuesday.

Jessica is described as a white female, 33 years old. She stands approximately 5-foot, 5-inches in height and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Jessica is believed to be traveling in a Jeep Patriot with Mississippi license plate number HAT5954.

If you know anything about Jessica’s whereabouts, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

More News

Mississippi AG seeks to end family lawsuit after her dad’s death

Mississippi police looking for man who kicked in door, tied up homeowner and made off with firearms

Lawmakers cut deal on Mississippi medical marijuana plan, will ask governor for special session

Louisiana coroner confirms remains found inside 500-pound alligator belonged to missing 71-year-old man

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article