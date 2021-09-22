Mississippi sheriff: Man wanted for questioning in possible homicide

Published 6:41 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities are searching for a man in connection with a homicide.

Officials with the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media pictures of suspect, Yearby Hughes, who is wanted for questioning.

Deputies say if you see Yerby Hughes, do not approach him. Hughes is believed to be driving a white single cab Ford F-150, possibly bearing a Walthall County plate.

Local news reports indicate that deputies received a call around 6:30 a.m. about a possible homicide on Kirkland Road in Tylertown. A man identified as Chad Bryant was found deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

If you have any information regarding Hughes whereabouts, please call 911.

