Mississippi man charged in weekend murder
Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Police have arrested a man they believe murdered another man Sunday afternoon in front of the victim’s mother.
Deyton Worthy, 22, has been charged with murder along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Investigators say Worthy shot and killed Joshua Rayborn on Sunday afternoon at a house near Bentonia in Yazoo County.
The victim and the suspect were both known to local law enforcement officers and had a history with one another.