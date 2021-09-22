Missing 5-year-old last seen walking with his dogs; Have you seen him?

Published 7:11 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police are searching for a 5-year-old Mississippi boy who went missing Tuesday night with his dogs.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean of Center Hill, Mississippi, in Lauderdale County.

He is described as a white male, three feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at about 6:02 pm in the 7300 block of Center Hill Road in Lauderdale County, walking northeast toward Haguewood Road with two Golden Retrievers.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, khaki shorts, and no shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Henton Kenneth Dean, contact Lauderdale County Sheriff Department at 601-482-9806.

