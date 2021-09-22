FBI seeks public’s help with Mississippi bank robbery case

Mississippi law enforcement and federal agents are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a recent bank robbery.

On July 9, 2021, the Regions Bank located at 2727 N State Street, Jackson, was robbed by a male subject.

Law enforcement is requesting assistance in identifying the person in the attached photo. Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to contact Central Mississippi Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS or the Federal Bureau of Investigation Jackson Office at 601-948-5000.

A reward is offered by Crimestoppers for information that leads to an arrest in this case.