Alabama man dies after pit bull mauls him; he died hours after surgeons tried to reattach his limbs

Published 2:23 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 70-year-old Alabama man died Tuesday, just hours after he was mauled by a pit bull.

Phenix City police say they were called early Tuesday morning to a report of a dog bite. When they arrived, officers found Frank Cobb severely injured after the attack.

Cobb was taken to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, but later sent to an Atlanta hospital due to the severity of his injuries. The mauling severed some of his limbs, the family told WRBL-TV.

Cobb died Tuesday night.

Police were unable to immediately locate the dog responsible for the attack, but a dog that fit the description was later found dead on U.S. 43 after being struck by a vehicle.

