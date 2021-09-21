Mississippi coronavirus new cases keep dropping, but deaths continue to climb from past infections

New cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi ratcheted down again Tuesday as the state released the latest statistics on the virus.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 1,669 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 477,769, meaning that 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that 1 in every 321 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 61 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,331.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 43 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 55 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,661 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,744 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.