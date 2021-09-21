Man arrested for defrauding accounts at Mississippi jail

A man has been arrested for allegedly defrauding an account used by Mississippi inmates to purchase personal items.

Colby Wayne Courtney, 32, was charged with two counts of false pretense after he reportedly obtained information from the Lee County Jail’s commissary account that is used by inmates to purchase food, toiletries and other personal items.

Courtney reportedly obtained the account information while incarcerated at the the jail from March until June. Courtney reportedly used the information to make large fraudulent purchases in the months following.

According to officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered fraudulent activity taking place on the inmate commissary account in early September.

Courtney’s bond was set at $200,000. He was previously incarcerated for similar crimes and was out on bond at the time of his arrest. Authorities hope to have that bond revoked.