An $80,000 Mississippi Lottery winner is still out there. Is it you?
Published 5:44 am Tuesday, September 21, 2021
The clock is ticking for the winner of $80,000 in the Mississippi Match 5 lottery.
The jackpot from the Thursday, Sept. 6, drawing hasn’t been claimed, Mississippi Lottery officials say.
The ticket was purchased at Express Way 2 at 1810 Delaware Avenue in McComb.
MLC officials said the winning numbers from that evening were 4-11-21-23-31.
The player has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.