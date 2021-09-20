Mississippi police looking for ‘cold-blooded killer’ after finding dead man shot in the head in middle of street

Mississippi detectives are looking for a “cold-blooded killer” after finding a male victim dead in the street.

Brookhaven police officers responded to the intersection of Vanzie Street and Rance Drive around 4:45 a.m. Sunday the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was identified as Tarvauirs Lyons, 23. He was pronounced dead on the scene by King’s Daughters Medical Center, according to Lincoln County Deputy Coroner Ricky Alford.

The body has been scheduled for autopsy.

“Brookhaven Police Department has an active manhunt for Zayrick Keune Taylor, known on the streets as ‘Juice,’” said BPD Chief Kenneth Collins. “Taylor is a cold-blooded killer. He has an arrest warrant for murder in reference to the death of Tarvauirs Wanquase Lyons. Taylor has already made it known that he is not going back to prison. Be aware that Taylor is known to befriend you, hang out with you, then kill you later.”

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating this murderer and getting him off the street,” Collins said. “But do not approach him! Contact authorities immediately. Taylor is armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 601-833-2424.