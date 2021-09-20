Mississippi officials: Men take ‘free car’ for a ride, later find dead body in trunk

Mississippi deputies are investigating after a man said he discovered the body of a dead man in a vehicle’s trunk.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that officials from the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office said a man reported his discovery after he realized the body was in his trunk after he drove the from Byram.

Deputies said the man pulled over on Highway 27 near Six Mile Road and called authorities.

The body has been identified as that of 34-year-old Anthony McCrills.

Coroner Ellis Stuart told WLBT that two men found the car in Byram with a “free car” sign on it, with the key inside. The men reportedly drove the car to Copiah County and looked inside after they arrived at their destination. Stuart said his body did not have any clothes on had been in the trunk for several days.