Mississippi officials: Men take ‘free car’ for a ride, later find dead body in trunk

Published 10:11 am Monday, September 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies are investigating  after a man said he discovered the body of a dead man in a vehicle’s trunk.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that officials from the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office said a man reported his discovery after he realized the body was in his trunk after he drove the from Byram.

Deputies said the man pulled over on Highway 27 near Six Mile Road and called authorities.

The body has been identified as that of 34-year-old Anthony McCrills.

Coroner Ellis Stuart told WLBT that two men found the car in Byram with a “free car” sign on it, with the key inside. The men reportedly drove the car to Copiah County and looked inside after they arrived at their destination. Stuart said his body did not have any clothes on had been in the trunk for several days.

 

More News

Lawsuit claims Entergy’s hurricane outages due to ‘bubble gum’ and ‘super glue’ approach to maintenance

Mississippi police looking for ‘cold-blooded killer’ after finding dead man shot in the head in middle of street

Police investigate after Gabby Petito’s boyfriend reportedly spotted in South Alabama

COVID-19 pandemic has killed about same number of Americans as Spanish Flu pandemic did in 1918-19

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article