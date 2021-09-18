Winners and losers: High school football scores from around Mississippi

Here are the high school football scores from across Mississippi

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Christian 35, St. Aloysius 6

Amite School 36, Enterprise Lincoln 14

Amory 38, North Pontotoc 7

Baldwyn 10, East Webster 7, 2OT

Belmont 47, Hatley 0

Benton Academy 14, Clinton Christian Academy 7

Biggersville 46, Walnut 8

Bogue Chitto 7, Mize 0

Brookhaven 18, McComb 8

Byhalia 26, Palmer 0

Calhoun Aca. 54, Kemper Aca. 0

Canton 19, Callaway 14

Canton Academy 42, Hillcrest Christian 8

Cathedral 41, Pisgah 14

Central Hinds Aca. 43, Riverfield, La. 27

Central Holmes 24, Delta Streets 6

Charleston 38, Pelahatchie 8

Christian Collegiate 66, Discovery Christian 0

Clarkdale 42, Sebastopol 14

Columbia 56, West Marion 0

Copiah Aca. 45, Brookhaven Academy 7

Crystal Springs 54, Wilkinson County 6

D’Iberville 27, Picayune 13

ECS, Tenn. 8, Olive Branch 7

East Marion 45, Jefferson County 28

East Union 42, Eupora 34

Enterprise Clarke 40, Stringer 0

Ethel 43, East Rankin Aca. 0

Forest 21, Northeast Lauderdale 14

Gautier 30, Moss Point 26

Greene County 49, St. Martin 48

Greenville Christian 48, Oak Grove 41

Grenada 27, DeSoto Central 20

Gulfport 34, Germantown 13

Hancock 42, Lanier 8

Hartfield Academy 47, Bayou Aca. 0

Heritage Academy 30, Starkville Aca. 0

Houston 46, Corinth 24

Humphreys Aca. 46, Deer Creek School 18

Indianola Aca. 46, Washington School 6

J.Z. George 12, Holly Springs 8

Kossuth 38, Tishomingo County 12

LR Christian, Ark. 59, Center Hill 0

Lafayette 34, Oxford 23

Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 53, Hernando 28

Lawrence County 32, Taylorsville 20

Leake Aca. 23, Simpson Aca. 14

Lutcher, La. 62, West Harrison 34

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 35, Jackson Aca. 7

Magee 32, Collins 6

Mantachie 42, Thrasher 0

Marshall Aca. 14, North Delta 7

McEvans 16, Humphreys 6

Mendenhall 34, Jefferson Davis County 27

Meridian 41, Hattiesburg 35

Nanih Waiya 10, French Camp 0

Neshoba Central 48, Holmes County Central 14

New Albany 42, Booneville 14

New Hope 24, Itawamba AHS 0

Newton County 28, Union 6

North Pike 33, Leake Central 0

Northeast Jones 27, South Jones 6

Okolona 28, Hamilton 8

Park Place Christian Academy 19, Wayne Aca. 16

Pascagoula 49, Vancleave 28

Pass Christian 17, St. Stanislaus 7

Pearl 47, Biloxi 21

Poplarville 35, Terry 16

Quitman 41, Kemper County 33

Raleigh 26, Seminary 13

Raymond 34, Yazoo County 14

Resurrection Catholic 30, St. Patrick 0

Richland 20, Franklin Co. 12

Richton 6, Puckett 0

Ridgeland 42, Provine 0

Sacred Heart 34, Salem 6

Saltillo 29, Pontotoc 26

Scott Central 26, Bay Springs 12

Senatobia 28, Ripley 6

Simmons 50, O’Bannon 0

Smithville 33, Alcorn Central 20

South Panola 24, Clarksdale 20

South Pontotoc 22, Bruce 6

Southaven 22, Lake Cormorant 20

St. Joseph-Greenville 36, Carroll Aca. 0

Starkville 28, Louisville 23

Stone 50, Forrest Co. AHS 28

Sumrall 28, Pearl River Central 21

Tupelo 38, Columbus 14

Tylertown 22, South Pike 0

Vicksburg 46, Forest Hill 0

Water Valley 21, Calhoun City 20

Wayne County 28, George County 14

West Lauderdale 49, Southeast Lauderdale 15

West Lowndes 58, Noxapater 0

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 32, Newton Co. Aca. 0

Winona 57, Philadelphia 14

Winston Aca. 34, Winona Christian 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cleveland Central vs. North Panola, ccd.

Potts Camp vs. Strayhorn, ccd.