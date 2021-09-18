Alabama man riddled Mississippi man with bullets, killing him on casino gaming floor, police say

Published 2:00 pm Saturday, September 18, 2021

By The Associated Press

Jereme Lamond Jones

An early Saturday shooting at a Mississippi casino has left one person dead and another in custody, Biloxi Police said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. inside the Golden Nugget Casino. Police said they received a number of 911 calls about a man shooting inside the casino.

Officers arrested Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile, Alabama, on a charge of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot a man multiple times on the gaming floor, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The victim, a 41-year-old man from Gulfport, Mississippi, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. His name has not been released yet.

Investigators said the victim and Jones argued outside the casino and then ran into the building. The victim was shot at close range, police said. It’s unclear if the men knew each other.

Biloxi police and officers from surrounding jurisdictions responded and arrested Jones near the Biloxi Bay Bridge, armed with a pistol, police said.

Jones is being held at the Harrison County Jail. Bond was set at $1 million. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department. Tips can also be submitted via email to ciu@biloxi.ms.us or to Mississippi Crime Stoppers.

More News

Police identify man gunned down Saturday inside Mississippi casino; suspect charged with murder

Troy tops Southern Miss; Golden Eagles now prepare to face top-ranked Alabama next week

Weather delay can’t stop Matt Corral from setting records as Ole Miss dominates Tulane

COVID knocks 8 Saints assistant coaches out of Sunday game against Carolina

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article