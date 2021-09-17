Shootout in Mississippi town leaves two dead, few details, police say

Published 9:07 am Friday, September 17, 2021

By The Associated Press

Two people have been killed in a shooting in Yazoo City, Mississippi, police say, but few details were released.

The gunfire happened Thursday afternoon near a food store on Broadway Street, media outlets reported.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said there was a large crowd at the scene, which law enforcement worked to disperse. Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers confirmed that two people had died, but said he could not provide any additional information.

Few other details were available early Friday.

